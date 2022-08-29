Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 3,111.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,564,467 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,266,627 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up about 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of UBS Group worth $188,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 94,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,791. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

