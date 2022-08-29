Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up approximately 1.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $234,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $493.73. 1,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $516.00 and a 200-day moving average of $536.42. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.61 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.