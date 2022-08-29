Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 592,343 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,164,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 592,343 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AT&T worth $122,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T remained flat at $17.89 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,197,633. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

