Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $99.95 Million Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.28% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $99,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

SIMO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,436. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

