Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $131.84 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850,721 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Southern Copper worth $131,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

SCCO stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,030. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

