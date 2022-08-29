Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $111.33 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,017,257 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 107,209 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $111,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,291. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.32.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. InMode’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

