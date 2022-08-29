Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 913,495 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17,971.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913,495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Valero Energy worth $93,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 55,890 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after buying an additional 77,669 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.60. 88,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

