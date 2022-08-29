Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 144,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 20.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,047. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

