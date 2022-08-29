Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.46. 11,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,545. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.97.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

