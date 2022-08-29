Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Invests $369,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 155,299 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.04. 98,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,541,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

