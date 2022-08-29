Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,135,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,774,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,251,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,558,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $31.73. 225,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,973,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

