Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,474,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.69. 254,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,449,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

