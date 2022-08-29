AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.28. 87,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985,812. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $240.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

