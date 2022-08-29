AAX Token (AAB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.43 Million

AAX Token (AAB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. AAX Token has a market cap of $6.91 million and $2.43 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AAX Token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00004660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003896 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00129694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00031957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00088074 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AAX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.