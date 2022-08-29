A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28,830.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMKBY. Citigroup downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

