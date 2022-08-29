90,371 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.98. 45,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,956. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,499. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

