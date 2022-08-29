85 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,393,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $371.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.86 and its 200-day moving average is $381.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.