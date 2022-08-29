7,500 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 22.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NTES traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.47. 24,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.91. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

