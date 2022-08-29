5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Gap Down to $15.83

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $15.20. 5E Advanced Materials shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 416 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5E Advanced Materials

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other 5E Advanced Materials news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,092,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

