53,605 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.89. 703,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,305,316. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.53.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

