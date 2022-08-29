360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from 360 Capital Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
360 Capital Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.91.
About 360 Capital Group
Further Reading
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.