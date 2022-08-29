360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from 360 Capital Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

360 Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.91.

About 360 Capital Group

(Get Rating)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

Further Reading

Dividend History for 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.