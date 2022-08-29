360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from 360 Capital Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.91.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

