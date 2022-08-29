2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Citigroup

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Price Performance

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. 2U has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Institutional Trading of 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. 2U’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of 2U by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 987,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 104,128 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,542,000 after buying an additional 460,723 shares during the period.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.