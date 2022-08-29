2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $318,773.18

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a total market capitalization of $318,773.18 and approximately $81,388.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 834.6% against the dollar and now trades at $572.33 or 0.02835482 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00822283 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
2crazyNFT Coin Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT
Receive News & Updates for 2crazyNFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2crazyNFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.