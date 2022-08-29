207,591 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Acquired by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 207,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,590,000. Renewable Energy Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,450,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,029,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

REGI remained flat at $61.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,123. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

