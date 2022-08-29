1irstGold Price Reaches $69.19 on Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $12,745.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstGold coin can now be bought for approximately $69.19 or 0.00345387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085163 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold (CRYPTO:1GOLD) is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold.

1irstGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

