1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Director Acquires $27,360.00 in Stock

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) Director Paul Froning acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Froning also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Paul Froning bought 5,000 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $13,750.00.

1847 Stock Performance

1847 stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.75. 49,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,979. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. 1847 Holdings LLC has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

