ZKSpace Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and $1.42 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00828558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZKSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.