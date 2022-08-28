Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Down 1% This Week

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $374,848.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00129307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00032295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00083844 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

ZIG is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Zigcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.