Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,827 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.32% of Zhihu worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 239,617 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

NYSE ZH traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.41. 4,124,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $893.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.09.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 49.35%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

