Zero (ZER) One Day Volume Tops $14.00

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $106,109.80 and $14.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00308215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00118030 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00077358 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,823,179 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

