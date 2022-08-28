ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Down 2.9% This Week

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $136,366.44 and approximately $153.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00099176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00258657 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030238 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

