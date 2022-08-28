ZENZO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $275.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $124,915.27 and $275.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00100040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00260156 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030330 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

