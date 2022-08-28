ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14,443.84

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $14,443.84 and approximately $10,629.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 92.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008567 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000623 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001163 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002729 BTC.

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 16,755,644,720 coins and its circulating supply is 16,600,644,720 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

