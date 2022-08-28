yOUcash (YOUC) Trading 0% Higher This Week

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the US dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and $1.10 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00129618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083756 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

yOUcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

