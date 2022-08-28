YOU COIN (YOU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,207.00

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $955,415.83 and $6,207.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00128717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085927 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

