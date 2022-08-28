Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:YRD opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.