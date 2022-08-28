Yieldly Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $929,600.03 (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Yieldly has a market cap of $929,600.03 and $12,152.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yieldly has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Yieldly Profile
Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.
Buying and Selling Yieldly
