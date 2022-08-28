Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Down 10.9% This Week

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $59.16 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00829463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

