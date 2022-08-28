YAM V3 Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $333,171.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004092 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00084497 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,742,786 coins and its circulating supply is 14,107,901 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

