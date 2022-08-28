Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $302,000.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Broad Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

