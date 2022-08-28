Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCXCU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCXCU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

About Parsec Capital Acquisitions

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

