Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.70 Million in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 730.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270,452 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 79.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

