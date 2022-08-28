Yakira Capital Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118,140 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,121,000 after purchasing an additional 234,319 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $104.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average is $88.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

