Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in First Horizon by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,160,000 after purchasing an additional 153,435 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHN. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

FHN stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,499. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

