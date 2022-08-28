Xion Finance (XGT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $396.00

Xion Finance (XGT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $65,653.97 and $396.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global.

Xion Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

