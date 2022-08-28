X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $558.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

