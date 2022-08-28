WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

WW International Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of WW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 1,433,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,837. WW International has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $412.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89.

Institutional Trading of WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.44 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in WW International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 20.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

