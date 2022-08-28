Wrapped Centrifuge Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market cap of $39.59 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001832 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00832640 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Wrapped Centrifuge
Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading
