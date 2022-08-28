Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 88.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 461,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,381,000 after purchasing an additional 216,274 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $1,603,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Welltower Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

