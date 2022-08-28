Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,477,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after buying an additional 57,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 974,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,232,000 after buying an additional 445,180 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 456,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.23 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29.

